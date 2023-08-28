Medlog (MSC group) will build a dry port in Egypt

The logistics company Medlog of the shipowning group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) won the tender
international to build and manage a dry port and an area
logistics in the City of Tenth Ramadan, located at 64
kilometers northeast of Cairo, which will occupy even areas
respectively to almost 550 thousand square meters and over 500 thousand
square meters. The planned investment is 100 million
Dollars. The concession contract, with a duration of 30 years, is
was signed on Thursday by the Egyptian Ministry of Transport,
Kamel el Wazir. According to forecasts, the ability to
containerized traffic of the inland port will be equal to 400 thousand
teu per year.
On this occasion, the Minister also signed a memorandum
of understanding with the Egyptian Ocean Express Shipping for the
construction and management of another dry port in Borg Al Arab,
45 kilometres south-east of Alexandria, Egypt, on an area of
500 thousand square meters. Ocean Express Shipping represents in Egypt
the Italian shipping company Ignazio Messina & Co. which is
participated by the MSC group.