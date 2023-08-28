Record container handling in the port of Gioia Tauro

This weekend in the port of Gioia Tauro were
9,500 containers loaded on the new ship MSC Nicola Mastro
of the MSC that arrived in the Calabrian port coming from the
port of Fos. The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian specified that it is a new record
Italian because the total volume of containers handled
on the MSC Nicola Mastro
it turned out pairs to 17.008 teu.
In addition, the Calabrian port authority has announced that in the first
seven months of 2023 container traffic enlivened to
Medcenter Container Terminal of the port of Gioia Tauro has registered
an increase of +2.5% compared to the same period of 2022.