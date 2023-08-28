In the second quarter, the strong growth of freight traffic in Albanian ports continued
The flow of passengers is also increasing
Tirana
August 28, 2023
In the second quarter of this year, the
significant increase in freight traffic in Albanian ports
started in the previous quarter after five quarterly periods of
bending. In the period April-June 2023 the total is
State of 1,71 million tons, in increase of +58.7% on the
same quarter last year. In the first six months of 2023 the
Total freight traffic amounted to 3.33 million
of tons, with a rise of +60.2% on the first half of the
2022.
Passenger traffic is also on the rise. In the second
quarter of 2023 in the ports of Albania arrived and departed
281 thousand passengers (+26.0%), while in the entire first semester of
This year the traffic has been of 419 thousand people (+21.7%).
