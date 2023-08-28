Declining demand for new dry cargo containers weighs on Singamas' accounts

Container sales in the first half of this year
products from the Chinese Singamas are diminished of -65,4% being
State pairs to 49 thousand teu compared to 142 thousand in the first half
of 2022. In addition, the average selling price has fallen
of the -37,6% being piled to 2.078 dollars/teu regarding 3.330
dollars/teu in the first six months of last year.
Singamas showed that in the first half of
This year the sector of production of cargo containers
Secchi continued to feel the effects of overproduction
in recent years, recording a significant decline in the demand for
these containers. The Chinese company has specified that for
To cope with this scenario Singamas has implemented several measures
including the temporary closure of its production factories
of containers, while developing container production
Special.
Singamas closed the first half of 2023 with revenues
pairs to 189,1 million dollars, with a bending of the -60.0%, of
of which 175,4 million (- 61.9%) deriving from the sale of containers,
including 90.0 million (- 77.5%) generated by the sale for container
for dry containers, 35.7 million (+66.3%) from the sale of
container cistern and 49.7 million (+32.1%) from the sale of
special containers. Revenues generated by activities
logistics operated by the Chinese company stood at 13.7
million dollars (+9.0%). Singamas recorded a profit
operating of 5,9 million (-91.2%) and a net profit of 11,6 million
of dollars (-74.4%).