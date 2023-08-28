The revenues of the Chinese logistics group Sinotrans were stable in the second quarter

In the first six months of 2023 the revenues of the Chinese logistics group
Sinotrans amounted to 47.84 billion yuan (6.1 billion
dollars), with a decrease of -13,3% on the first half of the
last year. Revenues generated by shipments operated by the group
have been pairs to 28,35 billion yuan (- 14.7%) - including 19,42
billion deriving from maritime shipments (- 16.5%), 3.12
billion from air shipments (-30.7%) and 4.23 billion from
rail shipments (+30.1%) -, 14.77 billion yuan from
other logistics activities (-1.0%) and 4.72 billion from
e-commerce segment (-32.9%). Operating profit was
of 2,81 billion yuan (- 6.8%) and the profit clearly to 2,28 billion
yuan (-6.7%).
The reduction in half-year turnover occurred
in the first quarter of 2023 when the decline was
-24.6%, while in the period April-June of this year revenues
stood at 25.48 billion yuan, with a slight decrease
-0.3% on the same period of 2022.
In the first six months of 2023 the volume of maritime shipments
operated by Sinotrans amounted to 6.25 million containers
teu (- 6.3%), that of air shipments to 427 thousand tons
(+8.4%) and that of the railway shipments to 219 thousand teu
(+15,3%). In the second quarter of this year alone, shipments
Marittime have totaled 3,59 million teu (- 4.6%), the
air shipments 242 thousand tons (+23.5%) and shipments
railways 124 thousand teu (0%).