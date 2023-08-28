In the first half of 2023 the extra-EU goods enlivened from the European ports are diminished of -6,6%
The Italian ports have totaled 97,5 million tons (- 8.0%)
Lussemburgo
August 28, 2023
After running a deficit for six consecutive quarters,
the Union's trade balance in the second quarter of 2023
European is back in profit having scored a modest
surplus of one billion euros, with exports having
marked a decrease of -2.0% and imports of -3.5%. It has
Eurostat announced today explaining that this happened to
following the fall in energy prices and stressing that
This is a clear improvement on the 155 billion deficit
of euros charged in the third quarter of 2022 which had been the
highest since 2019.
With regard to extra-EU trade via
Sea, in the entire first half of 2023 this flow to and from
ports of the European Union has been pairs to 814,5 million
tons, with a bending of -6,6% on the first half
last year, of which 565.2 million tonnes in
import (- 7.3%) and 249,2 million tons in export
(-5,1%).
Among the leading EU nations by trade volume
non-European trade trades handled by sea, in the first half
of this year the Netherlands has totaled 145.3 million
tons (- 9.3%), of which 108,0 million tons in
import (- 7.5%) and 37.3 million tons in export
(- 14.0%), Spain 103,5 million tons (- 14.7%), of which
69,7 million tons in import (- 18.6%) and 33,8 million
of tons in export (-5.4%), and Italy, which from over a
decade has seen the overall volume of this trade shrink
both at national level and with respect to the overall EU figure, has
totaled 97,5 million tons (- 8.0%), of which 74,9 million
of tons in import (- 8.4%) and 22,6 million tons
in exports (-6.7%).
In the second quarter of 2023 alone, trade
non-EU sea by the European Union amounted to 404.9 million
of tons, with a decrease of -9,5% on the same period of the
last year, of which 281.9 million tonnes imported
(- 9.8%) and 122.9 million tons in export (- 8.9%). The
Main volumes of these goods were handled from ports
Dutch with a total of 70,1 million tons (- 16.0%), of
which 52,3 million tons in import (- 13.0%) and 17,8
million tons in export (- 23.9%), from the ports of the
Spain with 52,0 million tons (- 17.0%), of which 35,3 million
of tons in import (- 19.5%) and 16,7 million tons
in export (-11.1%), and from Italian ports with 48,7 million
tons (- 12.3%), of which 37,4 million tons in
import (- 12.0%) and 11.3 million tons in export
(-13,5%).
