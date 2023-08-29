In the first seven months of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the Spanish ports is diminished of -4,0%

In the first seven months of 2023 the Spanish ports have enlivened
320,1 million tons of goods, with decrease of -4,0% regarding
at the same time last year. Particularly accepted the
decrease in the most consistent types of loads treated
from port ports: those of goods in containers and
liquid bulk. Contianeized loads amounted to 104.0
million tons (- 8.2%), traffic that has been
made with a container handling of 9,514,726
teu (- 7.7%), of which 4,842,344 teu in transit (- 9.9%) and 4,672,384
Teu in import and export (-5.3%). Liquid bulk, with
102.6 million tonnes, recorded a decrease of
-4,6 % mainly due to the reduction in oil volume
crude oil (-6.8%). There was a slight increase in conventional goods, which
totaled 50,5 million tons (+0.7%), and rise more
substantial, thanks to the increase in cereal traffic and
coal, for solid bulk amounted to 54.5 million
tons (+2.0%).
In the passenger sector, traffic was 20.8
million people (+27.6%), including 14.7 million passengers of the
regular marine services (+14.7%) and 6,1 million crocieristi
(+74,8%).
In July alone of that year the Spanish ports have
handled a total of 46.0 million tons of goods,
with a decrease of -5.0% on July 2022. In the goods sector
several have been enlivened 22,7 million tons (- 4.1%), of
which 15,4 million containerized cargos (- 6.6%) realized with
a handling of containers pairs to 1.427.171 teu (- 7.1%) and 7.3
million tons of conventional goods (+1.7%). Bulk
liquids are piled to 14,8 million tons (- 8.4%) and those
dry to 7,2 million tons (+1.2%). In the segment of
passengers, the crocieristi have been beyond 1,1 million (+35.8%) and the
ferry passengers almost 4,0 million (+0.3%).