Marcura buys ShipServ

The London-based company operates an online platform for the shipping sector
Dubai
August 29, 2023
Marcura, a company that offers services to industry
maritime which is headed by Marcura Equities FZE of Dubai, has signed
a definitive agreement to buy the London-based company ShipServ
which manages an online platform for the purchase and sale of
products and services for the shipping sector. Announcing that the
126 ShipServ employees will join 800 ShipServ employees
Marcura, Marcura's CEO, Jens Poulsen, has
emphasized that the combination of Marcura and ShipServ gives
Life to an industry-leading vertical software platform for
data exchange, for purchases and for focused supplies
on the maritime sector. Our broad blue-chip customer base
ranges from shipping companies that transport commodities to those
that transport containers and cruise lines".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher