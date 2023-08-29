In the second trimester the revenues of COSCO Shipping Ports are diminished of -3.8%

In the second quarter of this year, a period in which the
Container traffic enlivened from the port terminals of the group
is increased of +3.2%
(
of 19
July
2023), China's COSCO Shipping Ports registered
Revenues pairs to 360,8 million dollars, with a decrease of the -3,8% on the
same period as 2022. Operating profit was 69.5
million (- 25.0%) and profit clearly of 104,3 million dollars
(-15,1%).
In the entire first half of 2023, revenues amounted to
688,9 million dollars, with a decrease of the -2,2% on the first
half of last year. Operating profit was
126,5 million (- 7.0%) and profit clearly of 181,9 million dollars
(-15,0%).