In the trimester April-june the Chinese CIMC has recorded a decrease of -38,4% of the sale of container

In the first half of this year the Chinese China International
Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) sold containers
intermodal products from its own factories for a total of
315 thousand teu, with a strong reduction - the third semiannual
consecutive - -57.7% compared to the first half of 2022,
decrease which was more pronounced relatively
the sale of containers for dry loads, which is
turned out pairs to 263 thousand teu (- 61.0%), and was relevant
also for the sale of refrigerated containers, which amounted to
over 51 thousand teu (- 24.7%).
The contraction in container marketing has occurred
verified mainly in the first quarter of 2023 when they are
were sold overall less than 95 thousand teu, with a decrease of the
-75.5% on the same period last year, while in the quarter
Next the sale has totaled 220 thousand teu (- 38.4%).
In the first six months of this year, CIMC's revenues were
stood at 60.6 billion yuan ($8.3 billion), with a
decrease of -16.0% on the first half of 2022, of which 13.7
billion yuan (- 40.0%) deriving from the sale of containers
products from the company. Operating profit was 1.6
billion yuan (- 63.1%) and profit clearly of 990,4 million yuan
(-69.4%), with a contribution of € 767.5 million (-74.9%) from the segment of
container.