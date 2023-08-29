Joint venture DP World-Evyap to develop port projects in Turkey
It will be 58% and 42% respectively
Dubai
August 29, 2023
The terminalista group DP World of Dubai has signed an agreement
with the Turkish company Evyap to set up a joint venture with the aim of
developing port infrastructures dedicated to the traffic of
containers in the Sea of Marmara region. The press office of the
Dubai government has announced that the new company,
called DP World Evyap Port, it will be 58% owned and
42% from DP World Yarimca Port and Evyap subsidiaries respectively
Port.
