In the second trimester the revenues of the Chinese COSCO Shipping Holdings are diminished of -57,7%
In the period the fleet of portacontainer of the group has transported beyond 5,9 million teu (- 5.8%), of which 4,1 million teu on the ships of COSCO Shipping Lines (- 8.7%)
Shanghai
August 30, 2023
In the first six months of the 2023 revenues of the shipowning group
Chinese COSCO Shipping Holdings amounted to 91.84 billion
yuan (12,6 billion dollars), with a decrease of -56,4%
on the first half of last year that took place
and in the first quarter of 2023, when turnover is
result down by -55.1% on the same period of 2022, both in the
next quarter, when the decrease was -57.7%,
and was generated essentially by the reduction of -57.4%
of half-yearly revenues from maritime transport services
containerized, which constitute the main activity of the
Group, while revenues from activities
terminals operated by the subsidiary COSCO Shipping Ports are
results up by +5.1%.
In particular, in the first half of this year revenues
products from containerized shipping stood at 88.24
billion yuan (-57.4%), of which 20.73 billion yuan generated
from maritime services with America (-67.9%), 19.76 billion from
those with Europe (-64.6%), 23.60 billion from services in the
Asia-Pacific region (-52.0%), €10.11 billion from services
Chinese nationals (-16.8%) and 14.08 billion yuan from others
international services (-44.7%). The turnover generated
from the activity of the port terminals of the group has been
of 3,60 billion yuan (+5.1%%), of which 2,35 billion generated by the
Chinese terminals (+3.3%), 2.26 billion from terminals in Europe
(+1.1%) and 223.0 million from terminals in Asia-Pacific (+111.7%).
In the first six months of 2023, the group's operating costs
totaled 72,06 billion yuan (- 36.1%), including 18,57 billion
related to expenditure on equipment and cargo handling
(-54.9%), €18.57 billion in travel costs (-11.1%), €16.81 billion
billion in fleet costs (+1.3%), 5,26 billion in other costs
operating (-35.5%) and 560.7 million in taxes (-59.0%). The profit
Group operating was 18.13 billion yuan
(-80.3%), with a contribution of €17.26 billion from the
containerized sea transport (- 81.0%) and 932.6 million
terminal activities (+54.6%). Net profit is
piled to 19,68 billion yuan, with a decrease of the -74,4% on the first
half of 2022 and a contribution of 16.78 billion from shipping
containerized (- 78.4%) and 1,25 billion from the harbour terminals
(-9,8%).
In the first half of this year the fleet of ships
container ship belonging to the COSCO Shipping Holdings group has
transported volumes of containerized cargoes of 11.39 million
of teu, with a bending of the -8,6%, of which 7,79 million teu
transported by the vessels of the wholly owned company
COSCO Shipping Lines (-11.8%). The remaining 3,60 million teu
(-1.0%) were transported by the ships of the OOCL, company of
navigation owned by OOIL, which in turn is
controlled by COSCO
(
of 5
July 2023).
In the second quarter of 2023 alone, the COSCO fleet
Shipping Holdings transported containerized goods amounting to one
Total of 5,94 million teu, with a decrease of -5,8% on the
same period last year, of which 4,08 million teu
transported by COSCO Shipping Lines container ships (-8.7%).
On the transpacific routes alone they were transported
Altogether 1,12 million teu (- 10.3%), of which 637 thousand teu
on COSCO Shipping Lines ships (-17.9%). Scheduled services
Asia-Europe of the group have transported 1,15 million teu
(+0.6%), of which 722 thousand teu transported by COSCO Shipping Lines
(-2,0%). On the intra-Asian lines, the volumes transported were
pairs to 1,94 million teu (- 6.4%), including 1,11 million teu
on COSCO Shipping Lines ships (-8.8%). On other routes
international are transported 666 thousand teu (- 0.3%), of which
537 thousand by COSCO Shipping Lines (- 3.2%), while on the routes
Chinese national traffic was 1.07
million teu (- 9.5%) and is entirely transported
from the fleet of COSCO Shipping Lines.
Revenues generated by the group's transpacific maritime services
they have attested to 9,97 billion yuan (- 71.0%), of which 5,39
billion deriving from COSCO Shipping Lines services (-73.9%). The
revenues from Asia-Europe services totalled 8.75
billion (-65.6%), including 5.97 billion from COSCO Shipping Lines
(-64,9%). Intra-Asian services revenues were
10.97 billion (-53.6%), of which 6.59 billion from COSCO Shipping
Lines (-53.6%), and those from other international services at 6.59
billion (-46.1%), of which 5.31 billion from COSCO Shipping Lines
(-47,7%). Revenues from China's domestic services, for almost
all generated by COSCO Shipping Lines, were equal to
2.96 billion yuan (-9.9%).
COSCO Shipping Holding closed the second quarter of 2023
with revenues pairs to 44,49 billion yuan (- 57.7%), of which 42,54
billions generated by containerized shipping (-58.8%). The profit
operating has been of 8,28 billion (- 84.2%), with a contribution
of 7,97 billion from containerized marine services (- 84.5%), and
The profit clearly has been of 11,09 billion (- 74.9%), with a
contribution of 9.19 billion from containerized shipping (- 79.4%).
