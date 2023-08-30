Hapag-Lloyd removed from the list of candidates to acquire HMM

After a preliminary evaluation of the offers received for
acquire about 40% of the capital of the shipping company
containerized HMM in their possession, already in recent days
the South Korean financial institutions Korea Development Bank and the
Korea Ocean Business Corporation would have removed the German
Hapag-Lloyd from the list of candidate buyers, which would now be
restricted to South Korean companies LX International, Harim Co. and
Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd. This was anticipated by the South Korean media in
waiting for the list of selected tenderers to be officially announced
made known, which should happen in the coming hours.
The Hamburg company would have submitted its offer
after requesting the sales prospectus from the advisor Samsung
Securities, thereby expressing its interest in
possible purchase
(
of 17
and 21
August 2023). This always according to media reports
South Koreans given that Hapag-Lloyd's participation in the phase
preliminary sale has not been confirmed either by
KDB nor from KOBC.
The possible sale of the share to the German company has
South Korean maritime operators are alarmed that, for
voice of the Federation of Korea Maritime Industries (FKMI), have
expressed their firm opposition to this possibility.
(
of 25
August 2023). This is probably also in consideration
the fact that, if the sale procedure is relative to 40%
approximately of HMM's capital, this stake could rise to 58%
if the creditors of KDB and KOBC were to convert their
HMM bonds in equities.