Ok to the project to increase the traffic capacity of the container of Westports from 14 to 28 million teu

Today Westports, the company that manages docks of the
Port Klang port that enliven about 75% of traffic
containerized of the Malaysian port, has announced that the government of
Kuala Lumpur has approved the expansion project of its
terminal activities in Port Klang which provides for the
construction of eight new container terminals, from CT10 to CT17
compared to the request for an expansion that included two more
container terminals (CT18 and CT19), which will be added to the nine, for
5.8 linear kilometers of berths, already operated by Westports.
Currently the annual container traffic capacity
terminal operated by the company is pairs to 14 million teu and
with the implementation of the expansion project, which is expected to be
achieved over the next ten years, it will rise to 28
millions of teu thanks to the additional 4.8 kilometers of berths that
will be built.
Last year, Westports' terminals moved a
Containerized trade pairs to 10,05 million teu on 13,22
millions of teu totaled by the port of Port Klang.