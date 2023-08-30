Privatize ports? Meloni: we don't even talk about it. The League joins

To the statements of recent days by Deputy Prime Minister Antonio
Tajani who had envisaged the start of a new season of
privatisations and liberalisations, including an unspecified one
privatization of ports which has aroused the ire of all
trade unions, the President of the Council referred today,
Giorgia Meloni, who in an interview with "Il Sole 24 Ore"
It has specified that «the theme of the privatization of the ports
It is not on the agenda and I do not think it is an issue to be
election campaign'.
Topic closed also for the League player Edoardo Rixi, deputy minister
to Infrastructure and Transport, which expressed "full
in harmony with Giorgia Meloni also on the theme of ports». 'About
seeks controversy - Rixi underlined - resign: this government
will carry out the entire program rewarded by the voters and
It will last five years."
If, with the proposal for a relaunch of liberalization, the
Tajani certainly intended to take up a theme ridden by the
founder of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, at the dawn of his
Political adventure, the "niet" of the head of government and the
deputy of the Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini seems to marginalize
even more the forzista component in the executive.
The question remains what Tajani meant by "privatization"
of ports" given that the system of governance of ports
Italian is almost identical to that of the others
European nations, with the exception of the United Kingdom, where ports
are managed by public bodies controlled by the State or by
local government, which is mostly the
The same applies to most other Western nations.
It also remains to be asked what Meloni and Rixi mean by "theme
from the election campaign'. Mah.