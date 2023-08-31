In the first three months of this year, after seven quarters of growth, freight carried by trains in Italy decreased

After seven quarters of growth, in the first three months of
this year the volume of goods transported by rail in Italy is
Diminished of the -2,5% being piled to 25,16 million tons
compared with 25.81 million tonnes in the period January-March of
2022. This was announced today by Eurostat releasing data on the total
of loads carried by trains in Europe in the first quarter of
2023, a period in which most European nations have
Rail freight traffic decreased,
starting from Germany where, with 86.85 million tonnes, it is
the largest quantity of cargo has been transported and where the
decrease was -4.1%. Among other European nations for
Traffic volume, loads also decreased
transported by rail in Poland (56.54 million tonnes,
-4.6%), Austria (23.25 million tonnes, -9.7%), in
Czech Republic (21.92 million tons, -7.3%), in France
(18,60 million tons, -27.1%), Switzerland (13,59 million
tons, - 7.8%), in Romania (12,30 million tons, - 5.1%)
and in Hungary (11,34 million tons, -7.4%), while in
Netherlands, tenth European nation for consistency of the volume of goods
transported by trains in the first quarter of 2023, traffic is
increased of +2.5% going up to 11,08 million tons.
In terms of rail transport productivity, in the
First three months of this year, rail freight traffic is
state of 5.87 billion ton-kilometers, with a decrease
-6.3% on the same period of 2022.