Tender for the design and installation of cold ironing systems in the port of Livorno

After launching the €20.4 million contract for
the electrification of the docks of the ports of Piombino and
Portoferraio, the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale has published the tender for the final design
and the realization of the related cold ironing works in the port of
Livorno. The intervention involves the construction of a substation
within the Enel area, the former Marzocco power plant and two
conversion of ferries and ferries to service respectively
cruises, the first to be located within the current silos and the
second cabin to be placed in the area destined for the future terminal
cruises near the Calata Alto Fondale. For the
Part of the facilities serving container ships is
Planned construction of a cabin near the
Terminal section of the main road
Florence-Pisa-Livorno. The remaining part of the plants is
consisting of cable ducts and cables between substations/substations and
dock cabins/sockets, made completely underground and not
Visible.
The call is worth 52.1 million euros and benefits from funding
from the supplementary fund to the PNRR. Tenders must be
submitted by next October 17 and after the award and the
delivery will take 75 days for the executive design and 607
days for the execution of the works, in addition to the commitment by
of the undertaking carrying out maintenance for four years to
start from testing.
"We are satisfied - underlined the president
dell'AdSP, Luciano Guerrieri - to bring in tender a contract
strategic for the port of Livorno port. With the publication of the
calls to Livorno, Piombino and Portoferraio, we make a further
Step forward in the strategic planning path
on the sustainable development of the ports of the System. A
phase, parallel to the one that many shipowners are going through
equip its ships, in which the port will equip itself with a
infrastructure that will allow stationary ships to shut down
engines. Once the works are done, we will be able to break down in
significantly polluting emissions, also reducing
noise pollution'.