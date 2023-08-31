Signed the contract that assigns to SCCT the second container terminal of the port of East Port Said

The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed with the
terminalista company the Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT)
The build, operate and transfer contract for the
Construction and management of the second container terminal in the area
eastern port of Port Said. SCCT is the company
which manages the container terminal already operating in the port
Egyptian of East Port Said and is 55% owned by the
terminalista company APM Terminals of the shipowning group
Danish A.P. Møller-Maersk, 20% owned by the company
terminalista COSCO Shipping Ports of the Chinese shipowning group
COSCO Shipping Holdings, 10.3% from Suez Canal Authority, 5%
by the National Bank of Egypt and 9.7% by private investors
Egyptian.
The new terminal will occupy an area of 511 thousand meters
and will have a quay of 955 linear meters. The new
Landing will bring traffic capacity
containerized pairs to two million teu per year that will be added
to the capacity of four million teu of the terminal of SCCT
currently in operation occupying an area of 1.2 million meters
squares and has a quay line of 2,400 meters.
The second terminal, which is expected to become operational
In 2025, creating over a thousand direct jobs, it will be
equipped with 12 STS quay cranes, 30 rubber gantry cranes and
90 port tractors.