Concern of Assologistica for obstacles to the traffic of goods at the Alpine passes

Assologistica has launched an alarm for the obstacles to the
regular flow of goods traffic to the Alpine passes of the
Frejus, Gotthard and Brenner, which are totally or partially
interrupted, and with the Mont Blanc tunnel imminent closure.
"We are extremely worried," Umberto said.
Ruggerone, president of the association. 'Undertakings of
logistics, road and rail transport, and
intermodal terminals - underlined Ruggerone - are suffering
serious losses; not to mention the enormous damage that Made in Italy and
In general, international trade flows are undergoing."
"We asked - announced the president of
Assologistica - an urgent meeting with both the Minister of
Transport Salvini but also with the Minister of Made in Italy Urso at the
In order to be able to make our contribution in finding together the
solutions and verify possible interventions for the sector. For
our country is vital the flow towards Europe of
freight, road and rail. These are complex systems,
strategic and delicate. We are confident that the government will confirm
the attention and energy needed towards this fundamental
link in the value chain'.