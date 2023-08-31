In the second trimester the traffic of the goods in the port of Civitavecchia is dropped of -20.7%

If in the first quarter of this year the traffic of goods
enlivened by the port of Civitavecchia was stable,
In the following quarterly period, a
decided bending of the -20.7% having been enlivened 2,08 million
tons of cargo compared to 2.62 million in the second
quarter of 2022. The data for the period April-June 2023,
moreover, it is also -6.4% lower than that of the second
quarter of 2021 when the effects of the
Covid-19 pandemic on port activities and results
+21.6% higher than in the second trimester of 2020 when
The health crisis was at its peak, while it is lower than
-7.1% compared to the period April-June 2019 when the emergency
Health had not yet begun.
The decrease recorded in the second quarter of 2023
compared to the same period last year it was
mainly determined by the reduction of loads at landing
which, with 1.28 million tons, marked a sharp decline
of -25.2%, but also from the contraction of goods at boarding that
they have been attested to 796 thousand tons (- 12.3%).
In the second quarter of this year the total volume of goods
Multiple has been of 1,55 million tons (- 5.9%), of which
1,29 million tons of rolling stock (- 5.3%), 250 thousand tons
of containerized goods (- 11.4%) realized with a handling
of containers pairs to 27 thousand teu (- 23.7%) and 7 thousand tons of
other miscellaneous goods (+958.9%). Liquid bulk also decreased with a
Total of 302 thousand tons (- 60.7%), of which 185 thousand tons of
coal (- 68.5%), 86 thousand tons of metallurgical products
(- 30.1%) and 31 thousand tons of other cargos (- 41.%). Bulk
liquids are increased of +10.6% going up to 225 thousand tons
consisting almost entirely (221 thousand tons) of
refined petroleum products (+11.5%).
In the passenger sector, ferry traffic is
State of 367 thousand passengers (+19.1%) and that of the cruises of
993 thousand passengers (+73.5%).
In the first semester of 2023 the port of Civitavecchia has
handled a total of 4.48 million tons of goods,
with a decrease of -10.8% on the first half of last
year. Miscellaneous goods amounted to 2.84 million tons
(- 8.2%), including 2,40 million tons of rolling stock (- 7.0%),
436 thousand tons of cargos in container (- 14.7%) and 8 thousand
tons of other goods (+23.1%). In bulk
solid traffic was 1.20 million tons
(- 23.9%) and in that of liquid bulk of 442 thousand tons
(+24,6%).
In the first half of this year the ports of Fiumicino and
Gaeta, which fall with Civitavecchia under the management
dell'Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mar Tirreno Centro
Northern, they have enlivened respectively 1.50 million
tons and 973 thousand tons, with increments of +15.0% and +13.4%
on the first six months of 2022.