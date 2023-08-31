In Ravenna a conference on the development of the port and logistics

The next 11 September in Ravenna, at the Sala Cavalcoli
of the Chamber of Commerce of Ferrara and Ravenna, will be held a
conference on the theme "Ravenna at the center - The development of ports and
logistics for an increasingly international territory"
organized by the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea
Adriatico Centro Settentrionale and Intesa Sanpaolo in
collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce and SRM. The event aims to
to bring out the most important issues related to the development of the
port of Ravenna starting from the analysis and data of the 2023 Report
on SRM's Maritime Economy.
Program
|16:30
|Greetings from the Authorities
|
|
Introduction to the works
Alessandra Florio, Director
Regional Emilia-Romagna and Marche Intesa Sanpaolo
|
|
Presentation of the 2023 Italian Maritime Report
Economy
Massimo Deandreis, General Manager SRM Centro
Intesa Sanpaolo Group Studies
Alessandro Panaro, Manager
Maritime & Energy SRM Intesa Sanpaolo Group
|
|
The role of the Bank
Stefania Bergamaschi, Director
Commercial Companies Emilia-Romagna and Marche Intesa Sanpaolo
|
|
Investments, businesses and markets
Anonymous
Ancarani, Melandri Financial and Administrative Manager
Gaudenzio
Oliviero Baccelli, University Professor
Bocconi and Director of the Master in Transport Economics and Management,
Infrastructure and Supply Chain
Renzo ing. Righini, CEO F.lli
Righini Hotels
|
|
Logistics and ports
Giuseppe Buganè,
General Manager Furlog
Andrea Dellacasa, Head of Transport
Operations Ocean Freight Italy DB Schenker
Daniele Rossi,
President of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Northern Central
|18.45
|Conclusions
|
|Edoardo Rixi, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport
|
|Moderated by Morena Pivetti, Journalist expert in transport and
logistics