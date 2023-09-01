At the South Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.
of Ulsan the Grimaldi group took over Great Lagos
,
second multipurpose ro-ro unit of the "G5" class
which will be used between Northern Europe and Africa
Western, routes on which the additional
four new units of the "G5" class whose
Delivery to the Italian shipowning company is expected
between 2023 and 2024.
250 meters long, 38 meters wide and with a deadweight of
45,684 tons, ships of class "G5" can
transport 4,700 linear meters of rolling goods, 2,500 CEU (CAR
equivalent unit) and 2,000 container teu. Compared to the previous one
class "G4" new units have a capacity
rolling stock unchanged, while that for
container.
In addition to its load capacity, the Great
Lagos stands out for its numerous technological solutions
cutting-edge aimed at energy efficiency and
reduction of environmental impact. Both the main engine and the
diesel auxiliary generators meet the NOx levels imposed by the
IMO Tier III regulation, while the integrated propulsion system
between rudder and propeller allows to minimize swirling losses and,
As a result, optimize propulsion efficiency and reduce
fuel consumption. The ship is also prepared for
supply of electricity from land during mooring, which
constitutes, where available, a green alternative to the consumption of
fossil fuels during port stops. Electricity consumption
of on-board machinery (pumps, fans, etc.) is, instead,
Reduced thanks to the installation of variable frequency devices
drive, while the application of innovative low-roughness paints
allows to reduce the resistance to the advancement, increasing
the efficiency of the units. Finally, the ship is equipped with
Hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems for abatement
sulphur and particulate emissions. Overall, the Great
Lagos is able to reduce CO2 emissions to
Tonne transported up to 43% compared to other ships
multipurpose of the Grimaldi fleet.