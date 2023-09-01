Privatization of ports. A summer sparkling? Unfortunately, it seems not
The intervention on this subject by the President of the Sicilian Region shows once again that we continue to talk about unknown issues
Palermo
September 1, 2023
The incredible superficiality, not to say ignorance,
with which it has been treated, discussed, examined and evaluated
The theme of privatization of Italian ports, privatization
envisaged in recent days by the Vice President of the Council of
ministers, Antonio Tajani, is summarized today in a post of the
President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, on his profile
Facebook.
The real epitome of this debate, Schifani's disception
suggests that the Sicilian governor is not clear
the topic on which he wanted to have his say, as well as not
Others were equally clear that, like the President of the
Sicilian Region, hold institutional positions of absolute
national importance.
Yet with his preamble Schifani did not fail to
To point out that the crucial question is well known to him: "
last weeks in Italy - is the introduction of the post - are
have been characterised by a debate on the future of ports, which
constitute one of the most important infrastructure assets
of our country. As president of the largest island of the
Mediterranean, I believe that such an important issue should be
faced with deep analytical skills and framed in
a geopolitical context that transcends national borders, due to
of the centrality that the port system plays in our
economy'.
In addition, the president of the Sicilian Region assures that he has
Absolutely clear terms of the matter, keeping in mind
What has happened even beyond national borders
where the "privatization of
ports". 'If you look at Europe about
privatization of strategic infrastructure - notes
the informed Schifani - the Greek precedent, shows us that, the
Troika's decision to cede ownership of the principal
national port, Piraeus, to the Chinese of Cosco, as a counterpart
to support, with onerous loans, the credibility crisis
of the Greek sovereign debt, represented for Greece and for the
Europe itself is a serious error of geopolitics".
Strengthened by this in-depth examination, Schifani expresses
Frankly his conviction: "Honestly - he explains -
I don't think anyone in Italy is going to give up ownership
of the main ports to the market, with the risk, not remote, of
find some other sovereign state, perhaps misaligned with respect to
national strategies, in charge of maritime infrastructures
of the country. If we add to this that Italy does not hold
raw materials but imports 90% through ports, transforms them
in Europe's second largest manufacturing industry, and exports them,
Always through our ports, it is well understood that privatizing a port
it would mean bringing individual private realities into the
industrial chain of the country, with all the drifts of the case».
Schifani's documented intervention closes the door
to the hypothesis of privatization of Italian ports launched by
Antonio Tajani, whatever it is, a door that had already been
Locked in the face of the deputy premier by none other than the premier,
Giorgia Meloni, and the other deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, who for
mouth of his deputy minister Edoardo Rixi had specified to
agree with the President of the Council that 'the
The issue of the privatization of ports is not on the agenda of the
day'.
A "no" to Tajani's proposal that Schifani perhaps,
given that Tajani is still secretary of Forza Italia, the
party in which Schifani militates, intended to dilute by specifying that
'If the transfer of ownership of ports therefore appears
A road that is not advisable from the point of view of protection
of the public interest, however, remains open, the need
to start a discussion on how to relaunch seaports
Italian. Starting with the question of the privatization of
legal form of port system authorities'.
"In my opinion - observes Schifani - a structure
exclusively publicistic governance in ports slows down not
only ordinary management but also choices and operations
infrastructure investments. The Italian experience shows
that incardinating public companies in the civil code improves the
performance, as in the cases of Poste and Ferrovie Italiane, which have
improved both the budgets and their strategic positioning on the
market. Also for this reason the transformation of the authorities
of port system in S.p.A, in my opinion, would allow ports of call
national dockers to compete better on an international scale,
overcoming a system of public rules that today holds back the
development. Times change, and require institutional architectures
Different. Strategic challenges are changing fast, and
It is necessary to equip oneself for a profound transformation of the models of
management of the country's infrastructure'.
Returning to the international events mentioned by Schifani,
it should be pointed out to the president of the Sicilian Region that in
Greece has not been awarded COSCO at all 'the
ownership of the main national port, Piraeus', but
that the Chinese group has been awarded shares in the capital of
capital company Piraeus Port Authority, shares
initially equal to 51% of the total and then rose in 2021 to 67% of the
capital of the Piraeus Port Authority which manages the
Porto Greco, a port of call of which it has no ownership at all and which,
otherwise, it manages under a concession contract
with the Greek State which, on the occasion of COSCO's entry into the
capital of the PPA, has been updated to take into account the
"national interests".
So that Schifani knows, and with him also the others
Experts in "privatization of ports", now the
transformation of the Italian Port System Authorities into
Joint-stock company would not in any way preclude COSCO
to acquire shares in some Italian AdSP. At least that's
They need to know this.
