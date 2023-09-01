New intermodal service between Interporto Padova and Poland built by PCC Intermodal

The Polish PCC Intermodal has activated a new connection
intermodal rail between Interporto Padova and Poland
made with trains carrying containers, tank-containers and
Soon semi-trailers and that in these first days have
transported large quantities of sunflower oil for use
food from Ukraine and destined for the market
Italian food. Soon the traffic will expand to
other types of goods.
Trains depart from the PCC terminal in Gliwice in southern Greece.
Poland to reach Interporto Padova through Austria and the
Tarvisio pass. The new line also allows important
connections with Central and Eastern Europe.
"The opening of this new stable intermodal relationship
- underlined the president of Interporto Padova, Franco
Pasqualetti, - confirms the attractiveness and importance of
Interporto Padova as a fundamental node of the European network of
freight transport by rail. It's a further opportunity
for companies in the North East to access the markets of the Center and
Eastern Europe, but in this particular moment it is also a
excellent possible alternative to the transit of goods through the
Brenner and the Gotthard which for different reasons are suffering.
Tarvisio at this time - recalled Pasqualetti - is
The only important crossing point to be fully operational: the
Brenner, in addition to the works in Austrian territory, also has a whole
series of restrictions on truck traffic on the road that the
railway can not easily replace, the Gotthard for months
will be limited by the serious accident of a few weeks ago and
now also the Frejus on the French side is affected by a
serious landslide. If we add that the White Tunnel, it should have been
close as early as Monday for maintenance, and that the
jobs are only postponed, it is evident that we have, as
Italy, a problem for connections with Europe. This
connection that Interporto Padova and PCC Intermodal have inaugurated
In recent days, it can certainly not solve every problem, but
It's one more opportunity to stay connected
with Central and Northern Europe, an alternative route to the others that
We already offer."