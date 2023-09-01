Dock workers on America's West Coast say yes to contract renewal

Yesterday 75% of West Coast port workers
US voted in favor of approving the agreement
preliminary on the renewal of their employment contract which is
was joined in June by the International Longshore and Warehouse
Union (ILWU), the union that represents them, and Pacific
Maritime Association (PMA), the organisation representing
shipping companies operating with North American ports on the Pacific
2023). The entry into force of the new contract of the
Duration of six years has been established with retroactive effect
the first of July 2022 and its expiration is set on the first
July 2028.
"The negotiations for this contract - recalled the
ILWU President, Willie Adams - have been long and
Challenging. I am grateful to our associates for their steadfastness,
our negotiating committee for their vision and their
tenacity and to those who supported ILWU and PMA by giving them the
space needed to achieve this result."
"This contract - commented the president and
Managing Director of the PMA, Jim McKenna - provides a foundation
important for the hard work that lies ahead in order to overcome the
new competitive challenges and to position West Coast ports
as preferential stopovers for shippers from all over the world. From San
Diego in Bellingham, these ports have long been the main
access points for goods entering and leaving States
United and our interests are in ensuring that they can
effectively and efficiently manage capacity growth
which promotes the growth of economies and employment'.