ERFA calls for improvements to the proposal for a European regulation on rail freight

According to the European Rail Freight Association (ERFA), the proposal
of regulation on the use of railway infrastructure in the
Single European Railway Area presented on 11 July
from the European Commission is appreciable as regards objectives
general, but needs significant improvements in order to
can have a real and tangible impact on volume growth
of goods transported by rail. For the association, which
represents private and independent European railway companies,
the Commission proposal, as drafted,
would bring only minor benefits to transport services
freight rail and not before 2030.
'A regulation that benefits the market only from
2030 onwards - complained the president of ERFA, Dirk Stahl - not
That is acceptable. We need a pragmatic approach that
aims to achieve short- and long-term goals. We believe that
this is achievable.'
Among the positive aspects of the proposal, in the opinion of ERFA there
are the inclusion of the "continuous planning" of the
management of railway infrastructure, capacity charges
multi-network transport and reciprocal commercial conditions,
all measures that - the association has noted - will contribute to the
growth of rail freight transport in Europe. However
ERFA considers that the proposal should be improved starting from
precisely from the date of implementation of the regulation: recalling that
The current proposal provides that the envisaged provisions will not enter into
In force before 2030, the association has highlighted that, if it is
It is understandable that some aspects of the regulation will take time
sufficient to be developed, others could instead be
implemented immediately after the adoption of the Regulation. For ERFA,
therefore, the implementation dates provided for in the Regulation should
be staggered, with measures such as capacity charges,
Capacity allocation methods and rights
compensation for capacity changes that could
be introduced as early as 2025.
In addition, according to the ERFA, they should be subject to
Requests for capacity rights have also improved, in
as the proposal of the EU Commission provides that managers
of the infrastructure have the right to refuse requests for
capacity if they do not comply with the planning of the
capacity provision. The association highlighted that
Such a system would not guarantee flexibility
necessary for the transport of goods by rail and that, instead,
There should be an obligation to offer capacity as much as possible
possible aligned with the capacity request received and the
refusal of requests should only take place in the absence of
Available capacity. According to ERFA, they should then be
Introduced instruments to ensure medium-long term
reserve of capacity for the movement of goods on
main corridors.
ERFA also denounced that the regulation lacks
the identification of a neutral supervisory body and is not
nor do you have any role for users in the processes
Decision-making.
"It is essential - underlined the secretary
General of ERFA, Conor Feighan - that work on this dossier
Get started quickly. The Commission's proposal provides a solid
base to work on. It is clear, however, that they are necessary
significant improvements. We believe that the position of the ERFA
clarifies the improvements needed sufficiently
detailed'.