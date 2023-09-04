The Seoul government assures that it will continue to financially support South Korean shipbuilding

The Seoul government will continue to support the
South Korean shipbuilding through the provision of
funding for research and development activities and within
The year will draw up a plan to strengthen competitiveness
of the sector. This was announced today by Choo Kyung-ho, deputy first
Minister and Minister for Economic Affairs and Finance, on the occasion of
a visit to the Hanwha Ocean shipyard in Geoje.
On the occasion of the visit, which was attended by several
exponents of the national shipbuilding industry, Kyung-ho ha
highlighted that in the first half of this year the shipyards
South Koreans, which in the period exported ships worth
9,2 billion dollars, up +11.9% on the first half
of 2022, obtained a third of the naval orders issued to
global level and that the sector, which is driving exports
national, is experiencing a favorable trend thanks to the recent
Growth in demand for eco-friendly ships that is expected to enable
to record good performances also in the second half of the
2023.
Highlighting that the order book of South Korean shipyards,
amounting to 38,8 million tonnes of gross tonnage compensated, it is
The highest in the last 12 years, the Deputy Prime Minister has
Remembered that support for the shipbuilding sector also passes
through the ongoing development of the system of guarantees of
early repayment of payments whereby small and
medium-sized shipbuilding companies, which usually
signing of the contract for the construction of a new ship
receive an advance payment of approximately 40% from the customer
of the price of the ship, can request from the commercial bank
guarantor of access to the early repayment system in case the
delivery of the vessel cannot be carried out. Kyung-ho ha
To this end, the guarantee fund from Korea Trade
Insurance Corporation will be greatly expanded by elevating it
from 120 billion to 400 billion won.