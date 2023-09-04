HMM renews the agreement to operate three container docks in the port of Kaohsiung
Planned investments of over 120 million dollars over ten years
Kaohsiung
September 4, 2023
Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC) has signed
with HMM a contract under which the shipping company
South Korean containerized will continue to manage for further
20 years the container terminal at piers 76, 77 and 78 of the port of
Kaohsiung. The agreement provides for investments by HMM for
over $120 million within ten years to renew
terminal aprons and to acquire equipment and machinery for
the handling of containers. For its part, TIPC will carry out
interventions to allow piers 77 and 78 to be reached by the
larger container ships in service, including dredging for
deepen the seabed at -17 meters and allow the approach of ships
of the capacity of 24.000 teu.
