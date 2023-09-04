Today at the Trieste Marine Terminal was held the christening ceremony of the MSC Nicola Mastro

Today at the Trieste Marine Terminal (TMT) of the port of Trieste it is
held the christening ceremony of the MSC Nicola Mastro
,
Ship 399 meters long, 61.5 meters wide and with a capacity of
Cargo pairs to 24.116 teu that has concluded in the Julian port of call a
inaugural tour that brought the full container of the MSC group to
touch several Italian ports. After calling the Chinese ports,
Singapore, King Abdullah in Saudi Arabia, Ashdod in Israel, Fos
sur Mer in France, the MSC Nicola Mastro
is in fact
landed in Italy reaching the ports of Gioia Tauro, Genoa, La
Spezia and then Trieste.
MSC is the world's leading shipping company in
maritime transport of containers with a fleet of 760 ships and operates
among other things, through its own company Terminal
Investment Limited (TIL), 70 port terminals worldwide, including 12
in Italy including the Trieste Marine Terminal. Last year the
shipowning group has enlivened in Italy a traffic of container
pairs to 1,8 million teu distributed on 19 ports, with 773.000 teu
transported by truck and by rail. In the first seven months of 2023
the traffic at the TMT terminal has been pairs to 432 thousand teu, with
a decrease of -2.4% on the same period last year.
On the occasion of today's ceremony, at which they
Representatives of local and national institutions as well as
the top management of the MSC group including the president Diego Aponte,
the managing director of the shipowning group, Soren Toft, has
highlighted that "here in Trieste, our investments in the
Terminal and in the railway have created a strategic gateway that
offers an outlet to the sea even to those countries such as Austria,
Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary who have chosen
this port to move their goods, reaching from here
even northern Germany."