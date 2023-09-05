New cruise terminal in the Indian port of Visakhapatnam
It can accommodate ships with a capacity of up to about two thousand passengers
Nuova Delhi
September 5, 2023
Yesterday in the Indian port of Visakhapatnam was
inaugurated a new cruise terminal that has been built
with an investment of 960.5 million rupees (11.6 million
dollars). The new Vizag International Cruise Terminal (VICT) has a
quay of 180 linear meters with depth of the seabed of
-8.1 meters to which ships of capacity up to
about 2,000 passengers. Further additions are added to the quay
approaches for a total of 300 meters. The maritime station is
consisting of two floors for a total of 4,580 square meters.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher