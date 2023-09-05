Accelleron's half-year revenue growth supported by demand from the shipping industry
A further boost to sales is expected thanks to the increase in the installation of dual-fuel marine engines
Zurigo
September 5, 2023
Swiss revenues in the first half of 2023
Accelleron Industries, manufacturer of turbochargers
high power, amounted to 448.6 million dollars, with a
increase of +17.1% on the first semester last year that –
explained the company – it was supported
high demand from the maritime transport sector
and gas compression plants in the USA. Especially
with regard to the maritime sector, Accelleron specified that
The order book of the sector continues to be consistent, with the
shipyard capacity which remains insufficient.
In addition, the proportion of new construction of
ships with dual fuel power that in the first six months of 2023 is
was close to 50%.
Highlighting that the installation of dual-fuel engines is
becoming a standard in the shipping industry, Accelleron has
specified that it foresees a consequent growth of opportunities
for fuel injection systems such as those offered
from the Swiss company with the Italian brand OMT that Accelleron has
recently acquired
(
of 31
May 2023).
Accelleron closed the first half of this year with a
operating profit of 59,3 million dollars (- 33.3%) and a profit clearly
of € 46.9 million (-30.2%).
