In the first trimester of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the Belgian ports it is diminished of the -3,8%

Today the Belgian Statistical Office announced that in the
First quarter of this year the national ports have enlivened a
traffic of 70.2 million tons of goods, with a decrease in
-3.8% on the same period of 2022 which constitutes the third
consecutive quarterly decline. In particular, goods
exports, which have been decreasing for five quarters, are
piled to 31,7 million tons (- 4.7%), while those
imports, with 38.5 million tons, marked a
reduction of -3.0% on the period January-March last year.
In addition, Statbel has communicated that passenger traffic
in the Belgian port ports of call was 1.55 million people
(+109.4%), of which 817 thousand on landing (+146.8%) and 737 thousand
boarding (+79.3%).