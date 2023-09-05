Started the procedure for the establishment of the Agency for the port work of Gioia Tauro

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian published the notice to promote the
establishment of the Port Employment Agency of Gioia Tauro Srl,
Company to be set up under Article 17
paragraph 5 of Law 84/94 to follow up the Gioia Tauro Port
Agency, the port agency created in 2017 following the agreement of
Programme for the administration of work and for the
retraining of workers made redundant by
port companies authorized to handle containers which was
was signed a year earlier by the Presidency of the Council of
Ministers, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the
Ministry of Economic Development, Ministry of Labour and
Social Policies, from the Calabria Region, from Invitalia and from the AdSP
(
of 26
July
2017).
After a series of extensions that have determined its
duration 78 months from its establishment, the expiry of the term of
validity of the Gioia Tauro Port Agency, which is owned
of the Port System Authority, is provided for the
Next December 31st. The AdSP has specified to have given then
start to the establishment of the Agency for the port work of Gioia
Tauro, whose staff at the time of its establishment should
consist of 77 units, pending the release of the relative
authorization of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport,
which could still be canceled in case of failure
ministerial authorization.
With a share capital base of 10,000 euros, divided into
Shares between the parties, and expected annual operating expenses
amount to 114,600 euros, in the first phase of experimentation, of the
duration of 12 months from the start, the Authority of Harbour System
will participate by subscribing 49% of the share capital,
while the remaining 51% must be subscribed in parts
equal by authorized companies (Articles 16 and 18 of Law 84/94). A
end of the trial period, depending on how much
provided by current legislation on the subject, the AdSP must
dispose of their shares, which must be subscribed by the
private part, considering precisely the nature exclusively
private company.
In the post-trial phase, the Authority of
Port system will still maintain the guarantee function
through its own presence within the management body
and administration or within that of supervision and
control.
Among the tasks carried out by the Agency, the
to select and recruit temporary port workers, with
permanent contract, within the limits of the organic endowment
defined by the Port System Authority. In addition, the Agency
will have the function of monitoring the needs of
staff training and preparation of the relevant programmes, and
training plans and, last but not least, to start the worker
temporary at the rates approved by the same Authority of
Port System.
Authorized companies wishing to participate in the
incorporation of the company will have to send their
Expression of interest by 12.00 on the next 6
October.