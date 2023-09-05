testata inforMARE
05 September 2023
PORTS
Started the procedure for the establishment of the Agency for the port work of Gioia Tauro
Initially the company will be participated to 49% by the AdSP, and then pass entirely under the control of private individuals
Gioia Tauro
September 5, 2023
The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas Southern and Ionian published the notice to promote the establishment of the Port Employment Agency of Gioia Tauro Srl, Company to be set up under Article 17 paragraph 5 of Law 84/94 to follow up the Gioia Tauro Port Agency, the port agency created in 2017 following the agreement of Programme for the administration of work and for the retraining of workers made redundant by port companies authorized to handle containers which was was signed a year earlier by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Economic Development, Ministry of Labour and Social Policies, from the Calabria Region, from Invitalia and from the AdSP ( of 26 July 2017).

After a series of extensions that have determined its duration 78 months from its establishment, the expiry of the term of validity of the Gioia Tauro Port Agency, which is owned of the Port System Authority, is provided for the Next December 31st. The AdSP has specified to have given then start to the establishment of the Agency for the port work of Gioia Tauro, whose staff at the time of its establishment should consist of 77 units, pending the release of the relative authorization of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, which could still be canceled in case of failure ministerial authorization.

With a share capital base of 10,000 euros, divided into Shares between the parties, and expected annual operating expenses amount to 114,600 euros, in the first phase of experimentation, of the duration of 12 months from the start, the Authority of Harbour System will participate by subscribing 49% of the share capital, while the remaining 51% must be subscribed in parts equal by authorized companies (Articles 16 and 18 of Law 84/94). A end of the trial period, depending on how much provided by current legislation on the subject, the AdSP must dispose of their shares, which must be subscribed by the private part, considering precisely the nature exclusively private company.

In the post-trial phase, the Authority of Port system will still maintain the guarantee function through its own presence within the management body and administration or within that of supervision and control.

Among the tasks carried out by the Agency, the to select and recruit temporary port workers, with permanent contract, within the limits of the organic endowment defined by the Port System Authority. In addition, the Agency will have the function of monitoring the needs of staff training and preparation of the relevant programmes, and training plans and, last but not least, to start the worker temporary at the rates approved by the same Authority of Port System.

Authorized companies wishing to participate in the incorporation of the company will have to send their Expression of interest by 12.00 on the next 6 October.
