The request of the International Project 39 for the management of the Logistics Platform of the port of Taranto has been rejected

The Authority of Harbour System of the Ionian Sea has rejected
the instance for the management of the Logistics Platform of the port of
Taranto of Progetto Internazionale 39, a company that
In March it had been selected by the port authority to carry out this activity
(
of 3
March
2023). The news was given today by the "Corriere di
Taranto" explaining that the application was rejected
last August 9 for the lack of capitalization and for the lack
modification of members.
The Apulian newspaper recalled that in recent months to
discuss was the nature of Project International 39,
company based in Rome "in the study of the
accountant Tommaso Celletti who also resulted
Sole Director and 33% shareholder. Another 33% belong to
Alfredo Esposito resident in Civitavecchia, the remaining 34% is
divided between Gao Shuai, at 33%, and the Development Association
International economic and cultural (ASECI) holding the last
1%, whose president is Gao Shuai. The latter,
resident in Milan for many years, he is the founder of Dragon
Business Forum, responsible for projects to foster relationships between
Italian and Chinese companies but above all he is a delegate of the
Beijing government".