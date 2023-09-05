To July the traffic of the goods in the port of Ravenna is diminished of -13.1%

Last July the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna is
Dropped of -13.1% attesting to 2,18 million tons compared
to 2.51 million in July 2022. The only growing item is
resulted in that of rolling stock which, with 173 thousand tons, have
marked an increase of +6.5%. Other miscellaneous goods have
both the decrease in containerized cargoes, amounting to
185 thousand tons (- 22.2%), both that of the goods conventional,
dropped of -7.4% to 666 thousand tons. More accentuated the
reduction of bulk cargoes, with the liquid loads they totaled
331 thousand tons (- 29.3%), of which 229 thousand tons of products
oil (- 12.2%) and 102 thousand tons of other goods (- 50.8%), and
those solid results pairs to 825 thousand tons (- 10.4%).
In the first seven months of 2023 the port of Ravenna has enlivened
A total of 15.6 million tonnes of meri, down by
-4.9% on the same period last year. As regards
Cruises, between April and July last year there were a total of 46
Ports of call of cruise ships against the 59 calls of the correspondent
period of 2022, for a total of 166 thousand passengers (+85.0%), of
of which 148 thousand in home port (+104.3%) and 17 thousand in transit (+3.1%).
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center
Settentrionale announced that, based on communications
estimates uploaded to the Port Community System, for the month of August
2023 a total movement of 2.1 million is estimated
tons of goods, with a decrease of more than -8% compared to August
2022. As for cruises, last month we were
16 cruise ship berths registered for a traffic of
59,000 passengers compared to 34,000 in August 2022.