Musolino: the docks of the port of Civitavecchia are buzzing with activity

One swallow does not make a spring. But evidently a
sunny day, or at least it appears bright, to leave already
Behind us a very dark winter. A bad season that for
the port of Civitavecchia paradoxically coincided with the
last spring period April-June when the Lazio airport has
accused a decrease of -20,7% of the traffic of the goods compared to the
Second quarter of 2022
(
of 31
August
2023).
Today, opening the windows, the President of the Authority of
Port system of the Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Pino
Musolino, did not see the beginnings of autumn, noting that the
quay 24 of the port has started the new traffic in
Export of tuff / pozzolan and since yesterday operations are underway
loading 20,000 tons of product from Civita
Castellana, traffic that, when fully operational, is expected to
reach half a million tons per year. Contextually-
observe from the window Musolino - in the terminal of Traiana are in
course of loading operations of 7,500 tons of fluorspar and
landing of about 2,000 tons of stainless steel scrap End of
Waste (recovered product no longer qualified as
waste) destined for the steel mills of Terni, and always at the terminal
of quay 23 were also landed over 12,000 tons
of ferrochrome, also destined for Terni.
At quay 29 - Musolino still notes - the
loading operations by the CILP company of a COSCO vessel
rented from NYK for export to the Far East of 1,000 cars in
policy, mainly Maserati and Alfa Romeo.
To these traffics - finally emphasizes the president of the AdSP -
always in the days of yesterday and today, they must obviously be added
those passenger, with ro-pax and cruises, and commercial ones
ordinary and lined, from ro-ro to the islands, to Tunisia, to the
Libya and Barcelona, in addition to those in the agri-food sector,
with the landing of bananas in containers at quay 24 for the CFFT.
'See all the freight docks of the port operational -
comments Musolino - it is a tangible sign of how it is
continuing the policy of differentiating trades with
the acquisition of interesting segments that they will find, at the
completion of interventions under the NRP, capacity
unique accommodation able to meet market demands
current and future. The work of the AdSP in promoting the port and
in facilitating business opportunities, together with that
fundamental of port companies, it will allow the port of call to
diversify and increase the overall volume of traffic".
Not to be the birds of ill omen, though - remaining
on the ornithological theme - Musolino would be advised to
wait for at least a second swallow to make sure that the
passerine already spotted was not migrating to others
shores.