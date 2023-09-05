Shopping of the German logistics group Rhenus in Latin America

German logistics group Rhenus announced acquisitions
of the Colombian BLU Logistics and a participation of
majority (51%) in LBH Group, a port agency based in
Curaçao, thus strengthening the capabilities of the
group in the Latin American region. The company of
shipments BLU Logistics is present in Argentina, Colombia,
Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay and Uruguay, as well as mainland China
and in Hong Kong, and annually moves a volume equal to over
180,000 teu containers of goods by sea. LBH operates in over 30 countries
in the world, of which you are in the Latin America region, and
through further alliances in different countries of America
central. Rhenus specified that the merger of the teams of BLU and LBH
will ensure that the German group increases its workforce
in the Latin American region of 2,200 units.
"Our strategic acquisitions - it has emphasized
the CEO and Chairman of the Rhenus Group, Tobias
Bartz - allow us to further strengthen our network
global and our portfolio of services in the LATAM region, where
We see a growing demand for logistics services, especially for
the e-commerce sector. In addition, the proximity of the region to the
North American market fosters a solid environment for
nearshoring, which aligns perfectly with our strategy of
growth'.
The German group has specified that the intention is to
extend the acquisition of LBH's shares to 100% in the next
years. Founded in 1984 in Rotterdam, the LBH Group has expanded its
activities to transport different types of goods in bulk and
has opened subsidiaries in 24 states and alliances in seven other countries, with
a strong focus on Australia and Africa. In Latin America
the port agency has offices in 12 countries, including Argentina,
Brazil, Chile and Panama. Since 2008 the individual branches have been
gathered under the LBH Group brand.