The FIT Alliance publishes a statement of commitment to digitizing bills of lading

Yesterday the Future International Trade Alliance published a
"Electronic Bill of Lading Declaration",
communication that aims to ensure the commitment of all
Parties to international trade to work together to promote
digitization of documents exchanged, starting with
load, within the respective areas of relevance. The
purpose is particularly significant being the FIT
Alliance of leading trade organisations
world trade. The alliance, in fact, was established
in February 2022 by BIMCO, the world's leading association of
shipping, by the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA),
organization that promotes the process of digitization of the
containerized shipping, by FIATA, the international association
of forwarding companies, from the International Chamber of Commerce
(ICC) and Swift, the exchange services company
of financial transactions.
A commitment, that of the FIT Alliance, more necessary than ever
Given that, as the Alliance recalled, last year only 2.1%
bills of lading and consignment notes exchanged
In the field of container transport services was in shape
electronics. The alliance highlighted that a McKinsey study
estimates that if bills of lading in the shipping industry
containerized were all in electronic format that
could result in the release of about 30-40 billion dollars
for the growth of world trade and, with
The elimination of paper practices could save 28 thousand
trees per year significantly reducing emissions of
carbon.
The FIT Alliance urged all stakeholders to
sign the declaration in order to publicly report the
readiness to implement this change and to commit to
work together to promote digitalisation in their respective countries
Sectors.