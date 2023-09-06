Spediporto, the management of Italian ports must remain in public hands
There must be no preclusions towards the entry of private investors, says Botta who by the way (?) cites the Spanish model
Genova
September 6, 2023
The management of Italian ports must remain in public hands.
This was underlined by Spediporto, the association of companies of
Genoese expedition, intervening on the question of
privatization of ports launched in recent days by the deputy
Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and soon closed, at least within the government,
by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who called it a non-
on the agenda.
"The portualità - said the general manager
by Spediporto, Giampaolo Botta - is the logistics terminal and
not only at the service of the production sector of our country.
It represents, therefore, a strategic asset on which, in our opinion,
The public must maintain full control."
Botta specified that, however, there must not be
foreclosures to the entry of private investors and cited,
as already done by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, Edoardo Rixi, the Spanish model focused on "Puertos"
of Estado". "Already in the early 90s - he
Botta - the Spanish economic and political world has taken over
questioned about the future of ports. The system sees,
Today, a public presence on two levels, local and central, which
has borne excellent fruit, thanks also to the integration with the
private investors as evidenced by the growth of the port of
Barcelona'.
According to the general manager of Spediporto, one of the "keys"
To read this success lies in the so-called "obligation to
service": "Every private entity that operates - has
specified Botta - is required to ensure quality
of the services offered, their correct execution. It is not about
a mere abstract evaluation, but it is the same Authorities of
System to supervise".
Remembering that Spediporto has already several times
stressed how, to ensure the further development of a port
fundamental for the country like that of Genoa, be they
Investment in infrastructure is essential, but also a
effective system of services to goods, especially in the phases of
control and handling, Botta specified that in this
About the reference model returns to be the Catalan one,
with Barcelona "which - he highlighted - has opened a center
Audits among the most efficient, operating 24 hours a day, 7
days out of 7'.
Botta also drew a parallel between the logistics area
always operating the port of Barcelona, the ZAL, and - referring to
what is happening in Italy - to what he called the
waiting for Simplified Logistic Zone: "it is - it has detected -
This is also a model and demonstrates how, attracting private capital
that invest and offer quality services, you can
increase the potential and quality of a public good'.
The comment of inforMARE
Botta's words have recalled the memory of the writer
a private exchange of views a few years ago with Giorgio
Bucchioni on the outcome of the reform of port legislation
Italian introduced in mid-2016 that the late
exponent of the port of La Spezia and national agreed
in considering pejorative of the original law on ports n. 84 of the
1994 and completed on the wave of a "reformist wind"
an end in itself."
A reformist wind that, I would tell him if I could still
compare myself with Bucchioni, it seems to return to pull and moreover
set in motion by the words in freedom of the Deputy Prime Minister
Tajani. It would be a beneficial air current if the intent was
to remedy the distortions introduced in 2016, starting from the
lock up in an enclosure called the "Partnership Body"
of the sea resource" the representatives of the companies in a
at a time when the role of private individuals, even at national level, was
considered as important today for the development of ports.
So it does not seem, according to what was proposed by the deputy
Minister Rixi who, being the only one in the government to have dealt with
of portualità, was commissioned - so it seems
from the outside - to study something about it. Rixi has more
Possible creation of a ports agency has been envisaged
on the model of the Spanish Puertos del Estado. Agency that - it seems
to understand - it would replace the National Conference of
coordination of the Port System Authorities introduced
in 2016 and which was assigned the task of «
coordinate and harmonize, at national level, strategic choices
which relate to large infrastructure investments, the choices of
urban planning in the port area, the strategies of
implementation of concession policies of maritime property, and
marketing and promotion strategies on international markets
of the national port system, operating, also, the
verification of port development plans, through specific specifications
reports prepared by the individual AdSP'.
Beyond the laudatory tones of the governance model
of Spanish ports spent at the end of last year in Spain in
Occasion of the celebration of the thirtieth anniversary of the institution
of Puertos del Estado, which is a state body that has the
The task of coordinating national ports in Iberian land is
continues today to discuss, in heated tones, the goodness
the governance model created in 1992, and in particular
continued to challenge the effectiveness of a system that would leave little
to be decided by the individual ports both strategically and
on the economic one. And this in Spain, where the push of the
autonomie has always been much stronger than in Italy
where it seems that even Rixi and his minister Matteo Salvini have
forgotten their past secessionists to follow the flute
of patriots and try to snatch it from his hands.
In Spain there are also those who complain that existence itself
of the Puertos del Estado places limits on the possible further
private initiative. If I could, I would tell Bucchioni that this is
It can only make us fear that the reformist breeze moved by
Tajani can become a fan capable of ruining what
in Italy it was not broken down already in 2016. You don't
You see, in fact, what the supposed integration of the
private investors mentioned by Botta, to confirm the scenario
foreshadowed by Rixi, in a Spanish system that is ruled
by the state body Puertos del Estado and the Authorities
Dockers, which are public bodies just like the Authorities
of Italian Port System. And exactly as it happens in Italy,
even in Spain private individuals to be able to operate in ports must
conclude a public contract, however particular, with the
Port Authorities, agreement that provides guarantees that the
State property placed at their disposal is managed in such a way as to
safeguard both the private interest and the public management of the
port, also in function of the development of the port. Private individuals, with
the Spanish Puertos del Estado or with an Italian Porti dello Stato,
They have nothing to do with it.
The wind, I would like to say to Bucchioni, in Italy seems
always pull in the same direction, that is the one that to overcome
difficulties and obstacles, instead of facing them, create agencies and
Commissioners who are supposed to solve problems with which, apparently,
Ministries and Port System Authorities are not able to
grapple.
