Graviti's self-unloading containers have successfully passed from the testing phase to the commercialization phase

After the tests of use of its first containers
self-unloading made in the Georgian port of Batumi and in that
Latvian from Riga, Latvian Graviti has rapidly developed the
own business with the sale so far of 60
self-unloading containers all over the world, with the result that
Last year more than 150 ships were loaded with
the use of Graviti containers.
A further commercial action announced today is the
Signing a contract with the terminalista company
Rigas Centralais Terminals (RCT) of the Port of Riga for
the acquisition of six Graviti SDC 40 containers with an option to
six more. In the last two years RCT has used boxes
self-downloading of the Latvian rental company and has now decided to
buy containers. "This - it has emphasized
the CEO of Graviti, Dinis Hruscovs - demonstrates
that we have now really passed the initial stages in which the
Potential customers were interested, but were not yet ready to
Investing in this innovation, which it had to demonstrate in the
It is practicing its effectiveness, and that has reversed the situation."
Hruscovs pointed out that, thanks to self-unloading containers,
Riga you can download 27 cubic meters of bulk in 30 seconds,
increasing productivity by 1.5 times compared to usual
loading methods, while saving up to 35% of
cargo.