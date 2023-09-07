Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has acquired Hellmann Italia

The German logistics group Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (HWL)
has acquired Hellmann Italia, which since its foundation in 2006
is a partner of the German company in Italy. The company
Milanese has about 70 employees in six locations that deal with
mainly air and sea freight services. Follow-up
of the acquisition, the activities in Italy will continue to
be led by Daniela Coppola, CEO of
Hellmann Italy. "After years of collaboration as a partner -
commented Coppola - integration is an important
strategic step towards the long-term strengthening of Hellmann
Italy, allowing us to operate on an even more market
global. In addition, the integration will allow us to offer
Our customers an even more range of products
interesting».
WHL has highlighted that the acquisition allows the group to
expand into an important European logistics market and, in addition to
completing the network in the Central Alpine region also strengthens the
presence of Hellmann Worldwide Logistics in the region of
Mediterranean which is strategically important for
global shipping operations.