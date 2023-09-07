Global Ports Holding has won the tender for the management of the CCCB cruise terminal in Bremerhaven

Turkey's Global Ports Holding (GPH) has been awarded the
European tender for the management of the Columbus Cruise terminal
Center Bremerhaven (CCCB) of the port of Bremerhaven as part of a
ten-year concession contract, with option for
a further five years, which will start from 1 January 2025.
Recalling that the Land of Bremen is currently investing about 80
million euros in the development of cruise activities
in Bremerhaven, the Senator for the Economy, Ports and
Bremen transformation, Kristina Vogt, specified that Global
Ports Holding has committed to discuss the continuation
the employment relationship with current employees of the CCCB, whose
Concession contract will expire at the end of 2024.
Last year in Bremerhaven the cruise traffic is
state of over 230 thousand passengers, of which 90% at disembarkation and
embarkation. Currently the network of Global Ports Holding is
It consists of 27 cruise terminals in 14 countries.