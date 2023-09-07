Merger between logistics companies Naxco and Galardi
The annual turnover of the French company is 280 million euros and that of the Italian company of 70 million
Suresnes/Prato
September 7, 2023
The logistics group French Naxco announced the merger with
the Italian shipping company Galardi which is also present
in Portugal and France. The transalpine company employs
560 employees in 50 offices in 14 countries and records a turnover
annual of 280 million euros, while the Prato-based company has
a team of 120 people in eleven locations and a turnover of 70
million euros per year.
"This merger - Galardi specified - does not
represents only an expansion and enhancement of the services offered,
But it marks the beginning of an era in which synergy, collaboration and
Unity of purpose will be the pillars of this great
group'. «The name, management and teams of Galardi -
specified the Tuscan company - do not change and our
Collaboration will allow us to offer our customers
the full range of transport and logistics services, putting in
I play the cooperation and geographical complementarities of the
our groups'.
Recalling that Naxco is historically present in the sector
maritime and that two years ago extended the activity to transport
international road, the company from Suresnes highlighted that
"This agreement brings us great enrichment in the field.
logistics and international road transport and we are
pleased to welcome a team that shares the same enthusiasm,
human values and team spirit of our group, to offer
Our customers the best in terms of service».
