Confitarma calls for urgent government intervention in the Republic of Congo

Confitarma expressed strong concern about the situation
that Italian companies operating in the Republic are experiencing
of Congo and are engaged in the important activity of
supply of natural gas to our country. The
Italian Confederation of Shipowners has highlighted that, due to
Local bureaucratic impediments that are blocking flows
financial from the African country abroad, companies will be
forced to leave the country, jeopardizing the
energy supplies from the Republic of Congo to Italy.
Confitarma has specified that such blocks involve legitimate
fees received locally by Italian companies for
services already regularly provided by companies on the basis of
Service contracts with the oil majors.
"The situation - explained Confitarma in a note -
is particularly relevant for our associate
Bambini Spa, a company whose turnover depends for 50% on
orders arising from the Republic of Congo. Continuing
The unjustified blocking of money transfers will be put in place
The company's operations are at serious risk with consequences
on the proper performance of financial obligations towards
of employees and suppliers'.
The Confederation recalled that the Republic of Congo is
fundamental in the strategy implemented by the Italian government for
diversification of energy supply sources in the
Country, as a result of the stop of the import of natural gas from
Russia because of the war in Ukraine.
Confitarma expressed the hope of "an urgent and strong
intervention at the highest national institutional levels that
enable this incomprehensible impasse to be unblocked quickly.'