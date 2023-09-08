Contract in Australia for the joint venture between Clough (Webuild group) and BMD

Clough, the Australian subsidiary of the Webuild Group (formerly Salini)
Impregilo), has been awarded a contract worth 420
million Australian dollars (268 million US dollars) for
construction of the Ship Lift Facility of Darwin Harbour, on the
North coast of Australia. The project includes the
realization of a modern system for lifting, the
Ground handling and launching of small and large boats
dimensions, which will consolidate the role of the city
coastal as a reference hub for maintenance and services
assistance for the naval sector in the region.
The Ship Lift Facility will serve the Department of
Defence, as well as commercial and private boat traffic
in the fisheries, oil & gas and industrial sectors
maritime. Clough participates in the project with a 50% stake, in
joint venture with Australian engineering group BMD which
holds the remaining 50%.
Commissioned by the Northern Territory government, the Ship Lift
Darwin's will be the largest in the territory
Australian, with its 26 meters wide and 103 long. The
platform will be able to lift boats up to 5,500
tonnes, including Australia's new offshore patrol vessels
Defence Force. The completion of the work is scheduled for July
2025.