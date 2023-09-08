Designed a new cruise terminal for the port of Gibraltar

In the port of Gibraltar will be built a new
cruise terminal. This was announced by the Minister for Tourism of the
British Overseas Territory, Vijay Daryanani, specifying that
The final decision on the implementation of the project will be taken
after consultation with representatives of the sector and with the
stakeholders.
Specifying that the new terminal will have surfaces for
total 3,817 square meters, referring to the current terminal
cruises of the port which has a quay of 940 linear meters, the
Minister said that "the current terminal seems to be switched off,
while this magnificent structure - Daryanani has emphasized - will be
something Gibraltar will be proud of." Explaining
whereas the project has been studied at length, the Minister has
Gibraltar has the potential to become the
the most important cruise destination in the Mediterranean
Western' and that 'competition is immense and -
He added - we must progress and fight to be the best.
This new facility will offer passengers an experience of
Luxury, in a world-class environment, including improvements
in the surrounding area. Gibraltar is highly respected in the
cruise industry, but I want more. I want you to
We become a benchmark with high standards and are
Confident that with a greater commitment we will be able to achieve this
objective'.