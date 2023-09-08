Paolo Piacenza appointed extraordinary commissioner of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea

By Decree No. 217 of the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport
the gap at the top of the Authority has been filled
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, the body that governs the
ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure, left by President Paolo
Emilio Signorini who submitted his resignation for
take on the role of Chief Executive Officer and General Manager
of the IREN group mainly active in the production and
distribution of electricity and in the management of water networks.
A frankly disconcerting exit, which to many is
seemed to confirm - if further proof was needed -
that Signorini has held the role of president of the AdSP more
than on behalf of the Minister, rather as an emissary of the
local institutions, Region and Municipality, having already after the
appointment, which took place by decree of December 1, 2016, did not move a
step to the leadership of the Authority of Harbour System without
have at his side the governor Giovanni Toti, who previously
He had wanted close by choosing him as Secretary General of the
Region, and the mayor Marco Bucci, the latter influential sponsor
of the appointment of Signorini to the top of IREN and which has more
times placed forcefully its imprimatur on the choices for
the port of Genoa.
An almost unseemly exit from the scene, taking into account the
local, regional and national relevance of the assignment assigned to
Signorini, to which was added in 2021 the burdensome one of
Extraordinary Commissioner for the construction of the new dam
forane of Genoa.
An abandonment of the ship towards a lido evidently more
inviting that has been filled by the appointment to the office of
extraordinary commissioner of the Port System Authority
of the lawyer Paolo Piacenza, who is secretary general
of the institution since May 2021 and previously Director of Governance
State-owned, Business Plans and Investee Companies. In Piacenza
The commissioner functions relating to the
management of Funivie Savona - San Giuseppe di Cairo.
Before its entry into AdSP in 2018, Piacenza has carried out the
profession of lawyer specialized in administrative law,
public contracts and public-private partnerships, has
held the role of sole director of I.R.E. Spa and is
Legal Expert of the NARS and the DIPE at the Presidency of the
Council of Ministers, in support of the Interministerial Committee
for Economic Planning (CIPE).
"I thank - said Piacenza - Minister Matteo
Salvini for the trust placed in me. The ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
are at the heart of a transformation that assigns to infrastructure
and planning a strategic role for development
socio-economic of the Liguria Region and the Italian system. It is
So with a sense of responsibility that I am going to
exercise the task assigned to me by carrying out the activities
of the institution aware of the challenges facing the entire system
portuale", declared the new commissioner.