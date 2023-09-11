Green sea corridors? They will only work if supported by public funds

Green maritime corridors will work if the
National governments will believe in this measure for the
decarbonisation of shipping and, above all, whether executives
support the creation and operation by providing
public subsidies. This is highlighted by a report defined by Global
Maritime Forum, a non-profit organization essentially established
shipping and shipping companies and oil companies,
and the Getting to Zero Coalition, an organization promoted by the
Global Maritime Forum itself and also formed mainly by
shipping companies.
The document notes that now is the time when you can
decree the success or failure of the establishment of corridors
green seafarers and recalls that the will to promote the
development of these corridors, i.e. specific routes on which
operate zero-emission shipping services thanks to
combined public-private initiatives, was sanctioned at the
end of 2021 with the "Clydebank Declaration"
signed by 21 nations as part of the COP26 in Glasgow.
In the report of the GMF and the Getting to Zero Coalition
specifies that, although the private sector initiative is
Important, only national governments have the resources
financial and incentive measures that can allow the
successful creation of these corridors. In particular, according to
The report, these resources should be used to reduce
the cost of adopting scalable, zero-emission technologies,
thus unlocking private sector investment.
For the Global Maritime Forum and the Getting to Zero Coalition, the
Best way to achieve this is through
the granting of subsidies, with a direct subsidy of the
national maritime transport through national budgets.
Subsidies that should be directed to the purchase of
green fuels, but also to ships and in support of the
industrial transformation as well as to support activities
research and development of enabling technologies.