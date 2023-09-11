In the second trimester of the 2023 number of ships transited in the Panama Canal is diminished of -4,1%

After eight quarters of growth, also thanks to the measures
adopted to cope with the prolonged period of drought that
causes difficulties in the passage in the waterway
Central American of high-draft vessels, in the second quarter
of 2023 maritime traffic in the Panama Canal has accused a
decrease having transited a total of 3,436 ships, with a
decrease of -4,1% on the correspondent period of 2022, of which 3.053 ships
of high tonnage (-5.2%). The ships transited carried
Globally 69,8 million tons of goods (- 5.6%) and rights
transit generated by this maritime traffic have produced
revenues pairs to 856,9 million dollars (+15.1%).
In the first six months of this year, maritime traffic in the
channel has been of 7.218 ships, with a decrease of the -0,6%
on the first half of 2022, naval units that
transported 143,6 million tons of cargos (- 0.5%).