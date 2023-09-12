Contract to De Wave for the outfitting of the cruise ship Manara of Aroya Cruises

The Genoese group De Wave, specialized in set-up
of the interiors of cruise ships and yachts, obtained a contract
worth more than $60 million for design and
the preparation of public areas and suites of the Manara
ship
(formerly World Dream
), first unit of the Aroya Cruises group
controlled by Cruise Saudi. This is the first cruise ship
intended to operate for most of the year in the Persian Gulf and
It will be ready to enter service next year.
The work will be carried out in the Bremerhaven basins in Germany,
and will start in these days to end in May 2024. De Wave
pay particular attention to transformation aspects
of the ship for the Arab market, thus helping to give
Life to the new unit of 4 thousand passengers. The order will be
produced in collaboration with the Northern Irish MJM Marine and is
The largest in the REFIT industry for commitment and value
commercial in the history of the Genoese group.